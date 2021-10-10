The stray dog ??never leaves the sanitation worker's side for a moment - Haberler
The stray dog ??never leaves the sanitation worker's side for a moment

The fondness between the the sanitation worker Mustafa Ozdemir (43) and the stray dog warms the hearts. The stray dog, which Ozdemir named Arabian, never leaves sight of him while cleaning streets on the streets every day.

Mustafa Ozdemir, who lives alone in Saruhanli neighbourhood of Saruhanlı district, started to work as a sanitation worker to clean the street in the district municipality a month ago. Ozdemir fed the dog that came to him on the first working day. The dog, whom Özdemir loved and patted, never left his side after that day. The stray dog ??keeps Ozdemir's company until his shift is over everyday.

Pointing out that animals should be protected, Ozdemir said, "I work as a sanitation worker in Saruhanli Municipality. I saw the dog while I was sweeping the front of the mosque and gave it bread. Since that day, we have been like brothers. I named the dog 'Arab'. We work together on the street. We spend time together. We became friends after a month. Just like I loved him, the dog loved me back. I work all over the street because of my job. He did not leave me alone for a moment in this time. We also spend my salary together."

Saruhanli Municipality Cleaning Affairs Field Officer Seref Altin noted that it gives them honor and pride to work with a staff member who treats stray animals in this way.

FOOTAGE;

Worker Ozdemir and stray dog's scene while cleaning the streets

Scenes of friendship between them


