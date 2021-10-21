The moment of landslide in Rize
The moment of the landslide that occurred in Cayirduzu village of RIZE was on the camera.After the downpour, a landslide occurred in Cayirduzu village. The soil mass that broke off the slope dragged the trees. The moment of the landslide was reflected on a cell phone camera.FOOTAGELandslide moments.
The moment of the landslide that occurred in Cayirduzu village of RIZE was on the camera.
After the downpour, a landslide occurred in Cayirduzu village. The soil mass that broke off the slope dragged the trees. The moment of the landslide was reflected on a cell phone camera.
FOOTAGELandslide moments