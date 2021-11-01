Poured flour over burning candle burst into flames at the birthday celebration

The "flour joke" of the young people who were celebrating a friend's birthday in KADIKOY ended in the hospital. The flour spilled over Noyan Demirli's head caught fire from the candle, and the flames burst. Demirli and his friend T.P. were engulfed in flames. Demirli's arm and leg were burned. Those moments were captured on camera. Food Engineer Batuhan Inanlar said, "If you pour the flour on the fire, it can be 35 times more flammable than when you pour the dust of the coal. Therefore, you should not pour granular things such as flour, sugar, starch directly onto the fire, they contain carbon."

the moments of two people burst into flames