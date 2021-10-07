Plane made an emergency landing at Trabzon Airport after a bomb threat - Haberler
A bomb threat was made for a passenger plane belonging to Al Jazeera Airlines while it was in the air. After the passengers on the plane, which made an emergency landing at Trabzon Airport, were evacuated, the bomb disposal expert teams started a search on the plane.

TRABZON (DHA) - A bomb threat was made for a passenger plane belonging to Al Jazeera Airlines while it was in the air.  After the passengers on the plane, which made an emergency landing at Trabzon Airport, were evacuated, the bomb disposal expert teams started a search on the plane.

A bomb threat was made Airbus A320 type passenger plane with flight number J-9313, while it was in the air. Extensive security measures were taken at the airport. The fire brigade and ambulances are waiting, a bomb disposal expert team started a search on the plane.

