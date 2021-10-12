Lightning struck the roof of the house in Manisa - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Lightning struck the roof of the house in Manisa

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Lightning struck the roof of the house in Manisa

A fire broke out as a result of a lightning strike on the roof of the house in the Yunusemre district of Manisa.After the heavy rain that started in Manisa in the morning, lightning struck the roof of Mahmut A.'s house in the Kucuksumbuller Neighborhood in Yunusemre district.

YUNUSEMRE, MANİSA (DHA) - A fire broke out as a result of a lightning strike on the roof of the house in the Yunusemre district of Manisa.

After the heavy rain that started in Manisa in the morning, lightning struck the roof of Mahmut A.'s house in the Kucuksumbuller Neighborhood in Yunusemre district. As the wooden parts in the house suddenly caught alight, Manisa Metropolitan Fire Department teams were dispatched to the scene upon notification. The fire, which was intervened in a short time by the teams, was extinguished before it spread. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident, but the house was damaged.

(PHOTOS)


Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Mahmut Özer Meral Akşener Ekrem İmamoğlu İbrahim Aydemir
Magazin Düm Tek Tek Acun Ilıcalı Burak Sergen Okan Bayülgen
Spor Cristiano Ozan Tufan Aykut Kocaman Emre Belözoğlu Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Şans Oyunları Güzel Sözler Yemek Tarifleri Fahrettin Koca Oğuzhan Asiltürk
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: Lightning struck the roof of the house in Manisa - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 12.10.2021 16:29:42. #1.17#