Kitten rescue operation from 25 meters-long sewer well - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Kitten rescue operation from 25 meters-long sewer well

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Kitten rescue operation from 25 meters-long sewer well

The kitten fell into the sewer 25 meters-long well in Basaksehir, was rescued by the firefighter. A witness saw a kitten fall into an open sewer well yesterday morning, he alerted the fire department. A firefighter descended to the sewer with the pulley system, and reached the kitten.

The kitten fell into the sewer 25 meters-long well in Basaksehir, was rescued by the firefighter. A witness saw a kitten fall into an open sewer well yesterday morning, he alerted the fire department. A firefighter descended to the sewer with the pulley system, and reached the kitten. The kitten saved and reported to be healthy.

FOOTAGE:

------------------

-The effort of the firefighters after the firefighter was descended in the sewer well with the pulley system

-When a firefighter is drawn from the well

- When the kitten is taken

-When the firefighter is taken up with the pulley system

-The kitten is in the hands of the firefighter

-General detail images


Kitten rescue operation from 25 meters-long sewer well

Kitten rescue operation from 25 meters-long sewer well

Kitten rescue operation from 25 meters-long sewer well

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

title