Investors residing abroad preferred THY shares the most

İSTANBUL (DHA) - Investors residing abroad preferred Turkish Airlines (THY) shares the most in September when they made a net purchase of 54.4 million dollars worth of total shares.

Investors residing abroad bought 12 billion 217.6 million dollars and sold 12 billion 163.2 million dollars worth of equities on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST), according to the BIST data.

THY shares have been preferred the most with a net purchase of 120.3 million dollars in September, by the investors residing abroad. THY shares were followed by Tupras shares with 93.4 million dollars, Koc Holding shares with 37.6 million dollars, Petkim shares with 32 million dollars and Tofas Automobile Factory shares with 28 million dollars.

According to the BIST data, foreign investors made net sales of 1 billion 350 million dollars in the first nine months of the year. While the BIST 100 Index depreciated by 4.46 percent in September, it fell by 158 cents in dollar terms.

