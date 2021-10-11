Investors residing abroad preferred THY shares the most - Haberler
Investors residing abroad preferred THY shares the most

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Investors residing abroad preferred THY shares the most

Investors residing abroad preferred Turkish Airlines (THY) shares the most in September when they made a net purchase of 54.4 million dollars worth of total shares.Investors residing abroad bought 12 billion 217.6 million dollars and sold 12 billion 163.

İSTANBUL (DHA) - Investors residing abroad preferred Turkish Airlines (THY) shares the most in September when they made a net purchase of 54.4 million dollars worth of total shares.

Investors residing abroad bought 12 billion 217.6 million dollars and sold 12 billion 163.2 million dollars worth of equities on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST), according to the BIST data.

THY shares have been preferred the most with a net purchase of 120.3 million dollars in September, by the investors residing abroad. THY shares were followed by Tupras shares with 93.4 million dollars, Koc Holding shares with 37.6 million dollars, Petkim shares with 32 million dollars and Tofas Automobile Factory shares with 28 million dollars.

Investors residing abroad made the highest net sales in equities in September, led by Akbank shares with 68.4 million dollars, Eregli Demir Celik shares with 56.4 million dollars, Sisecam shares with 35.1 million dollars, Is Bankasi C group shares with 33.6 million dollars and Kardemir D group shares with 22.9 million dollars.

Net purchases of non-residents in the stock markets in August stood at 523 million dollars. Thus, investors took a buyer position for two consecutive months for the first time since December 2020.

According to the BIST data, foreign investors made net sales of 1 billion 350 million dollars in the first nine months of the year. While the BIST 100 Index depreciated by 4.46 percent in September, it fell by 158 cents in dollar terms.


Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
Haber: Investors residing abroad preferred THY shares the most - Haberler
