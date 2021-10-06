'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls - Haberler
'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls

'Infrastructure drains' found on Diyarbakir Walls

In the ongoing excavations to entirely reveal the 5,000-year-old Diyarbakir Walls, which are on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list, a further 2 meters and 40 centimeters have been dug. 'Infrastructure drains' were found on the ground of the walls that were unearthed.

In the ongoing excavations to entirely reveal the 5,000-year-old Diyarbakir Walls, which are on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list, a further 2 meters and 40 centimeters have been dug. 'Infrastructure drains' were found on the ground of the walls that were unearthed. Stating that the unearthed infrastructure drains were built during the period when the city walls were built, "Three of them have been discovered in Ickale so far. We can say that they are engineering wonders of the period. These gaps are 25 centimeters wide, 40 centimeters high, and 4.5 meters long. We see that these drains were used very actively in the later periods and especially in the Ottoman period" Amida Mound Excavation Head Prof. Dr. Irfan Yildiz said.

In the excavations launched in Ickale to entirely reveal the Diyarbakir Walls, which is the longest city wall after the Great Wall of China, which was included in the World Cultural Heritage List by UNESCO in 2015, a further 2 meters and 40 centimeters have been dug. 'Infrastructure drains' were found on the ground of the walls that were reached.

'DRAINS WERE BUILT WHEN THE WALLS WERE BUILT'

Stating that the infrastructure drains were built during the period when the city walls were built, "With the works initiated by the Diyarbakİr Metropolitan Municipality within the framework of the 'resurrection of the city walls', our excavations at the bottom of the city walls continue. As a result of these works we have done, 'infrastructure drains', which we think were built during the period when the walls were built, were found. In this area, three of them have been discovered in Ickale so far. We can say that they are engineering wonders of the period. These gaps are 25 centimeters wide, 40 centimeters high and 4.5 meters long" Amida Mound Excavation Head Prof. Dr. Irfan Yildiz said.

'3 UNEARTHED SO FAR, NEW ONES WILL BE REVEALED'

Yıldız continued as below:

"The waters in Ickale were transferred to the outside sewer through these channels and these drains. These drains, which were built in the Roman period, continued to be used in later periods. These drains were not seen until now because they were underground, they were completely unearthed as a result of the excavations. There are 3 unearthed so far, new ones will be revealed."

