Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met with his Libyan counterpart Mangus - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met with his Libyan counterpart Mangus

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met with his Libyan counterpart Mangus

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Libyan Foreign Minister Necla Mangus.According to a written statement from the ministry, Minister Cavusoglu met with Libyan Foreign Minister Necla Mangus at the Foreign Ministry building.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Libyan Foreign Minister Necla Mangus.

According to a written statement from the ministry, Minister Cavusoglu met with Libyan Foreign Minister Necla Mangus at the Foreign Ministry building. During the meeting, bilateral relations and current developments in Libya were discussed.


Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met with his Libyan counterpart Mangus

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Devlet Bahçeli Mustafa Şentop Mustafa Destici Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Magazin İdo Tatlıses Mustafa Keser
Spor Işıl Sergen Şenol Güneş Sergio Perez
Tüm Haberler Yemek Tarifleri Derya Yanık Gazeteler Mehmet Kasapoğlu
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met with his Libyan counterpart Mangus - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 14.10.2021 14:45:46. #1.11#