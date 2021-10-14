Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met with his Libyan counterpart Mangus
According to a written statement from the ministry, Minister Cavusoglu met with Libyan Foreign Minister Necla Mangus at the Foreign Ministry building. During the meeting, bilateral relations and current developments in Libya were discussed.