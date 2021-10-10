Early return from the highland due to drought - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Early return from the highland due to drought

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Early return from the highland due to drought

The return journey of the breeders, who live in the rural areas of VAN, from Morgedik highlands at an altitude of 2,700 has begun. Erdal Bayramhan said that they have to come back early because of the drought.

VAN (DHA) - The return journey of the breeders, who live in the rural areas of VAN, from Morgedik highlands at an altitude of 2,700 has begun. Erdal Bayramhan said that they have to come back early because of the drought. The drought was effective this summer, there was no grass left in the region, so they left the highland early.

The nomads, who come to the highlands of Van and Hakkari in the spring, prepare their butter, yogurt, and cheese during summertime, start their return journey in mid-September, because of the drought. The drought resulted in low grass for animals so this year breeders left the highlands early.

FOOTAGE;

- Scenes from return journey of breeders from highlands


Early return from the highland due to drought

Early return from the highland due to drought

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Fuat Oktay Ali Babacan Mustafa Şentop Mustafa Destici Adil Karaismailoğlu
Magazin İdo Tatlıses Demet Özdemir Mustafa Keser Mehmet Ali Erbil
Spor Serdar Aziz Aykut Kocaman Ferdi Kadıoğlu Lewis Hamilton Kerem Aktürkoğlu
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler Rüya Tabirleri Yemek Tarifleri Ali İhsan Su
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: Early return from the highland due to drought - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 10.10.2021 12:07:21. #1.12#