Crime organization 'Lions-Cartel' leader Ahmadi and 5 gang members sent to court - Haberler
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Sanger Ahmadi a national of Afghanistan, who is the leader of the drug and organized crime organization 'Lions-Cartel' and is stated to be involved in more than 30 crimes in Germany, and 5 member of the organization were referred to the courthouse after their procedures at the police station.

İSTANBUL (DHA) - Sanger Ahmadi a national of Afghanistan, who is the leader of the drug and organized crime organization 'Lions-Cartel' and is stated to be involved in more than 30 crimes in Germany, and 5 member of the organization were referred to the courthouse after their procedures at the police station. While one of the gang members was released, Ahmadi and his 4 men were sent to the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for deportation

Sanger Ahmadi, who is the leader of the drug and organized crime gang 'Lions-Cartel' and is stated to be involved in more than 30 crimes in Germany, had been deported. After it was determined from his social media posts that Ahmadi was in Turkey, an investigation was launched by the Bakirkoy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Istanbul Police Department Anti-Organized Crime Division teams determined that Sanger Ahmadi was staying at a hotel in Bahcelievler and the teams raided the hotel where Ahmadi was staying. While Ahmadi and l J.Y., S.V., M.A.D., and O.M who were stated to be gang members were detained in the lobby, in the continuation of the operastion another suspect H.S was also detained. The detained suspects were referred to the courthouse after they completed their interrogation at the police station.

While the organization member O.M., who was sent to the courthouse, was released, the gang leader Sanger Ahmadi, J.Y., S.V., M.A.D. and H.S. were sent to the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Migration Management to be deported.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE:

-----------------

Image of suspects being sent to court

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
