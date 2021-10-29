98 women celebrated the 98th anniversary of the Republic by performing zeybek

EFELER, AYDIN (DHA) - 98 women came together to perform Zeybek on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic in the Efeler district of Aydin. Head of the Aydin Women's Rights Protection Association Habibe Guler, who carried out the project, said, "We wanted to emphasize the importance of the republic for women."

An event was held in Aydin, where the 29 October Republic Day celebrations started. In the event organized by Aydin Women's Rights Protection Association and Zeybekgucu Sport, 98 women organized an event on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic. Women wearing t-shirts with Ataturk and the Turkish Flag on them performed zeybek accompanied with music in Ataturk City Square. Citizens around recorded those moments with their mobile phones. The performance of women was applauded for a long time by the audience.

"THE WOMEN HERE ARE BRAVE-HEARTED"

"We wanted to emphasize the importance of the republic for women and to increase the awareness of our women in life. We are republic women. We were born into the secular republic. We do not know any other form of government. Our women have become individuals thanks to the republic. We came here with 98 women and celebrated the republic. The women here are brave-hearted. Happy Republic Day to all of us" said Head of Aydin Women's Rights Protection Association Habibe Guler, who carried out the project, in her statement about the event.

"Our women organized in a very short time and worked hard. This project showed the unity and solidarity of Aydin's women, their power, and their right to speak in the administration" said Zeybekgucu Sports Club Vice President Betul Korkmaz Akcanal.

