Xi Impression: A Man Who Has Led China To Create Unprecedented Achievements

Xi Impression: A Man Who Has Led China To Create Unprecedented Achievements

Xi Impression: A Man Who Has Led China To Create Unprecedented Achievements

For China watchers, the achievements that China has scored in the past decade are unprecedented. Leading the country throughout this period has been Xi Jinping.

For China watchers, the achievements that China has scored in the past decade are unprecedented. Leading the country throughout this period has been Xi Jinping. How have his policies transformed China and influenced the world? In our new series #XiImpression, two seasoned sinologists share their thoughts.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service

