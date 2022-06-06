The original clock of the historical Clock Tower got stolen and replaced with a plastic one - Haberler

In the ongoing restoration of the Clock Tower at the main entrance of the historical Kaleici in Antalya, it is revealed that the original clock, installed on the top of the Clock Tower in the early 19th century, was stolen and replaced with a plastic clock. It is also determined that the iron frame used to fasten the plastic clock cracked the historical stones.

Restoration work, which started in February, continues in the structure, which is one of the most important symbols of Antalya, located on the bastions dating to the Hellenistic period, the tower part was built in the Byzantine period and was built as a clock tower in the early 1900s during the reign of Abdulhamid II. Restoration and excavation work in the Clock Tower has been supervised by the Regional Directorate of Foundations, and the Museum of Antalya, and has been carried out with the approval of the Antalya Cultural and Natural Heritage Preservation Board within the scope of the project prepared by Associate Professor Esin Kuleli from Antalya Bilim (Science) University.

