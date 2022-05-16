PS Plus abonelerinin ücretsiz oynayabileceği oyun belli oldu! - Haberler

Sony, geçtiğimiz mart ayında 2010 yılında kullanıma sunduğu PlayStation Plus abonelik servisinin yenileneceğini söyledi. Bu yenilemeyle birlikte Playstation Plus ve PlayStation Now servisleri de bir araya geliyor.

Yenilenen PlayStation Plus abonelik hizmeti ise haziran ayında piyasaya sürülecek. PlayStation Plus servisiyle birlikte yeni detaylar da ortaya çıktı. Sony, bugün yaptığı duyuruyla serviste yer alacak oyunların listesini yayınladı.

PlayStation Plus'ta yer alacak oyunlar

Sony, ilk başta, PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium/Deluxe planlarında kullanılabilecek oyunların listesini duyurdu. Aynı zamanda ilk aşamada hangi PS4 VE PS5 oyunları olacağı da merak konusuydu. Liste ise şu şekilde:

PlayStation Studios oyunları

Alienation / Housemarque, PS4

Ashen / Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Assassin's Creed Valhalla / Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Bloodborne /FromSoftware, PS4

Celeste / Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines / Paradox Interactive, PS4

Concrete Genie / Pixelopus, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition / 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Days Gone / Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Cells / Motion Twin, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition / Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut / Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon's Souls / Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars / Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody's Golf / Japan Studio, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition / Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut / Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5

God of War / Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 / Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered / Japan Studio, PS4

Hallow Knight / Team Cherry, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn / Guerrilla Games, PS4

Infamous First Light / Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack / Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 /Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered / Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy / Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man / Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales / Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall / Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil / Other Ocean, PS4

Mortal Kombat 11 / WB Games, PS4/PS5

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 / Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 / 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds / Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered, Patapon Remastered/ Japan Studio, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 / Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil / Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Resogun / Housemarque, PS4

Returnal / Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus / Japan Studio, PS4

Soulcalibur VI / Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

Tearaway Unfolded / Media Molecule, PS4

The Artful Escape / Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 / Ubisoft, PS4

The Last Guardian / Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of US Remastered / Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End / Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection / Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy / Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn / Supermassive Games, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection / Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Üçüncü taraf stüdyoların oyunları

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 / Konami, PS3

Crash Commando / Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon's Souls / From Software, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection / Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West / Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

F.E.A.R. / WB Games, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds / Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational / Japan Studio, PS3

Ico / Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous, Infamous 2 / Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood / Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! / Japan Studio, PS3

Lost Planet 2 / Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse / Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC / Evolution Studios, PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 / Koei Tecmo, PS3

Puppeteer / Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time / Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty / Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 / Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD / Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle / Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack / Clever Beans, PS3

PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe oyunları

Ape Escape / Japan Studio, Original Playstation

Ape Escape 2 / Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits / Japan Studio, PS4

Baja: Edge of Control HD / THQ Nordic, PS4

Bioshock Remastered / 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection / 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition / Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Dark Cloud, Dark Cloud 2 / Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision / SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Golf / Japan Studio, Original Playstation

Hot Shots Tennis / Japan Studio, PS4

I.Q. Intelligent Qube / Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Jak 3 / Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy / Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak II / Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing / Naughty Dog, PS4

Jumping Flash! / Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning / THQ Nordic, PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection / WB Games, PS4

Mr. Driller / Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Rogue Galaxy / Japan Studio, PS4

Siren / Japan Studio, PS4

Super Stardust Portable / Housemarque, PSP

Syphon Filter / Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

Tekken 2 / Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Wild Arms 3 / SIE, PS4

Worms Armageddon / Team17, Original PlayStation

Worms World Party / Team 17, Original PlayStation

PlayStation Plus Türkiye fiyatları

En uygun fiyatlı paket olarak PlayStation Plus Essential, her ay iki ücretsiz oyun sunacak. Ayrıca oyun kayıtları için bulut depolama, özel indirimler ve çoklu oyuncu modu gibi avantajlar da olacak. Bugüne kadarki PS Plus abonelikler hemen hemen aynı.

PS+ Essential: 1 ay- 40 TL / 3 ay- 100 TL / 12 ay- 240 TL

PS+ Extra: 1 ay- 60 TL / 3 ay- 165 TL / 12 ay- 400 TL

PS+ Deluxe: 1 ay- 70 TL / 3 ay- 190 TL / 12 ay- 460 TL

