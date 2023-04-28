President Erdoğan: Türkiye has risen to the league of countries with nuclear power

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), one of Türkiye's largest investments, was inaugurated with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin via video conference. Addressing the Akkuyu NPP First Nuclear Fuel Delivery Ceremony, President Erdoğan said, "With the delivery of nuclear fuel by the sea and air to our plant, the Akkuyu has now acquired the nuclear power plant status. Therefore, our country has risen to the league of countries with nuclear power in the world, albeit after a 60-year delay."

The groundbreaking ceremony for the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP, in the Büyükeceli region of Mersin's Gülnar district, was held on 3 April 2018 with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin via video conference. On 8 April 2020, the construction of the second unit started. In the project, the first concrete for the third power unit was poured on 10 March 2021, and the foundation of the fourth and final unit was laid on 21 July 2022.

Ceremony organised for the commissioning of the first unit. President Erdoğan and Russian President Putin attended the Akkuyu NPP First Nuclear Fuel Delivery Ceremony via video conference. Erdoğan said, ""We are now witnessing the arrival of nuclear fuel to the plant ground, the final step prior to the start of the production phase at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). With the delivery of nuclear fuel by sea and air to our plant, the Akkuyu has now acquired the nuclear power plant status. Therefore, our country has risen to the league of countries with nuclear power in the world, albeit after a 60-year delay

"EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS DECLARED NUCLEAR ENERGY TO BE GREEN"

Underlining that the European Commission labelled nuclear energy as green last year and thus eliminated any hesitation on the issue, President Erdoğan said, "With the Akkuyu, we have made Türkiye a part of these developments."

Expressing his wish for this strategic step to be auspicious for the country and the nation, President Erdoğan offered his gratitude to all the Russian authorities, first and foremost President Vladimir Putin, as well as to the Turkish and Russian personnel who have contributed to the construction and implementation of the power plant.

"AKKUYU IS THE BIGGEST JOINT INVESTMENT BETWEEN TÜRKİYE AND RUSSIA"

Describing the Akkuyu as the biggest joint investment between Türkiye and Russia with its investment value of 20 billion dollars, President Erdoğan pointed out that the experience and knowledge acquired in the Akkuyu project would greatly contribute to Türkiye's future in the nuclear area.

Highlighting the importance attached to security in the planning and construction phases of the Akkuyu NPP, President Erdoğan said: "The fact that the plant was not affected by the February 6 earthquakes attests to the magnitude of the care and diligence with which our engineers and workers performed their duties. The plant meets the conditions set out in our relevant regulations as well as the conditions stipulated by the International Atomic Energy Agency, International Nuclear Safety Advisory Group and the European Union. Drawing upon the experience we have gained in this project, we will inshallah take action as soon as possible regarding the second and third nuclear power plants we are planning to build in different regions of our country. Also, we will remember with gratitude the solidarity the companies executing the Akkuyu project and performing various duties as contractors here displayed by standing with quake victims following the February 6 disaster. On behalf of myself and my nation, I particularly thank for the field hospital Russia set up in Hatay. I once again would like to express my wish for the nuclear fuel rods' delivery to the plant ground, the final phase prior to the start of the production in the Akkuyu project, to lead to auspicious developments."

Following the speeches, the certificate was handed over and the nuclear flag was hoisted on the mast.