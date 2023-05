Norway's criticism of Indian film on child protection system draws human rights activists' ire

Norwegian Ambassador to New Delhi, Hans Jackob Frydenlund's comments on the Indian film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway', which criticizes his country's child protection system, has drawn criticism from human rights activists. The film is based on the real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011. The activists accused Frydenlund of misleading the world and being afraid to confront the facts about Norway's child protection system. They also called on Norway to address the child abuse cases it faces at the European Court of Human Rights.