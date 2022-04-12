Narrowly escaped the falling window in Istanbul

İSTANBUL (DHA) - The window of a building fell on the pavement in Bagcilar, Istanbul. A passer-by narrowly escaped the window that had fallen in front of him. Those moments were captured by the security camera.

One of the windows of the 4-story building fell on the pedestrian pavement on Tuesday, April 5, in Bagcilar's Kirazlı Neighborhood. A person walking on the pavement narrowly escaped from the window that had fallen in front of him. Fortunately, the window grazed his head and landed right next to his feet. Getting shocked for a short time, the man continued on his way after cleaning the dust from his clothes. Those moments were captured by the security camera.

