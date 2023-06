MLKP member on trial for two separate bomb attacks on prison staff vehicles

Cebrail Gündoğdu, a member of the terrorist organization MLKP and one of the perpetrators of a bomb attack on a prison staff vehicle in Bursa last year, is being tried along with seven other defendants for a similar attack in Buca, Izmir in 2017. The court decided to merge the two cases and requested a report on the Bursa attack. Gündoğdu was captured in Ayvalık, Balıkesir and was found to have stayed in the organization's safe houses in Bergama, Dikili, Çiğli, and Menemen. Seven suspects were detained for aiding Gündoğdu in the Bursa attack. Four of them were arrested, while three were released under judicial control. Gündoğdu is charged with several crimes, including attempting to kill ten people in the Buca attack.