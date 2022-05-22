General Directorate of Public Health: No case of monkeypox in Turkey - Haberler

The General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health announced that no cases of monkeypox have been seen in Turkey so far.

In a written statement from the General Directorate, it is said, "Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that originates from wild animals such as rodents and primates and is sometimes transmitted to humans. It is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family. Most human cases have been seen in Central and West Africa, where the disease is endemic. Monkeypox can be transmitted by droplet exposure through contact and inhaled large droplets. The disease is usually self-limited and symptoms usually resolve spontaneously within 14 to 21 days. Developments related to monkeypox disease are closely followed by the Department of Infectious Diseases and Early Warning of General Directorate of Public Health, by exchanging information with the international focal points of other countries within the scope of the World Health Organization, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) notifications and International Health Regulations. No cases have been seen in our country so far."

