Galatasaray and Beşiktaş met in U-16 Development League semi-finals

Galatasaray and Beşiktaş faced each other in the semi-finals of the U-16 Development League, which is highly valued by the Turkish Football Federation. The match was broadcast live on D-Smart screens and ended with a 1-0 victory for Beşiktaş, who will now face Konyaspor in the final. Bursaspor became the champion of the U-15 Development League by defeating Corendon Alanyaspor 2-0 in the final.