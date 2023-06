CZN Burak's mother sentenced in corruption case

In the 'Embezzlement' case where CZN Burak's mother Didem Bozbura was on trial, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Alp Bozbura was sentenced to 5 years and 2 months in prison, while Didem Bozbura and Yasin Şimşek were sentenced to 2 years and 7 months in prison each. The case was related to allegations of bribery at Istanbul University Istanbul Medical Faculty.