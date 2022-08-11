Haber : Bursa gündem haberi: Solar power plant in Türkiye's Bursa - Haberler

Bursa gündem haberi: Solar power plant in Türkiye's Bursa

 - Güncelleme:

Bursa haberleri... AUGUST 10: Various aerial shots of solar panels installed at a field to supply power to Kestel district of Bursa, Türkiye on August 10, 2022.The power obtained from the solar plant established by Kestel municipality is used to generate electricity in official buildings and street lightings.

The power obtained from the solar plant established by Kestel municipality is used to generate electricity in official buildings and street lightings. The power plant, which consists of 4,000 panels became operational in March 2020 to meet the electricity the city needs with clean energy.

AA / Fatih Çapkın - Güncel

Türkiye Kestel Bursa Güncel Haberler

