Bursa gündem haberi: Solar power plant in Türkiye's Bursa

Bursa haberleri... AUGUST 10: Various aerial shots of solar panels installed at a field to supply power to Kestel district of Bursa, Türkiye on August 10, 2022.The power obtained from the solar plant established by Kestel municipality is used to generate electricity in official buildings and street lightings.

