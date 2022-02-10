Grain exports increased by 41 percent; A record export to India

İSTANBUL (DHA) - Pointing out that there was an increase in the grain sector exports, Haluk Okutur, Chairman of the Executive Board of Istanbul Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds and Products Exporters' Association (IHBIR), stated that in January, exports amounted to 847,853 million dollars with an increase of 41.43 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In January, IHBIR's exports increased by 29.78 percent compared to the same month of the previous year and became 240,746 million dollars, while the sector's exports amounted to 847,853 million dollars. Sector export in January increased by 41.43 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Haluk Okutur, Chairman of the Executive Board, explained the export figures in the grain sector, top exported products and countries, and also gave information about the fair and procurement committee organizations organized by the association.

RECORD EXPORT TO INDIA

Noting that as IHBIR, they made a total of 13.4 million dollars worth exportation to India in 2021, Chairman Okutur said the following about the export success:

"In January 2021, our exports to India were 681 thousand dollars. In January 2022, we made 16,698 million dollars worth of exportation to the country and achieved a tremendous increase of 2 thousand 348. So, we exported more to India than in 2021 combined"

Stating that they exported to 162 countries in total in January, Okutur added, "In January, our exports to the USA increased by 89.57 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, our exports to Iraq increased by 22.78 percent, our exports to India increased by 2 thousand 348 percent, and our exports to Yemen increased by 44.49 percent on a value basis."

RECORD EXPORT IN VEGETABLE OILS

Evaluating the figures on product-based increases, Okutur noted that record exports are in vegetable oils and said the following:

"In January, exports of sugar and sugary products increased by 30.42 percent compared to the same month of the previous year and reached 47.972 million dollars, export of pastry products increased by 8.41 percent to 34,973 million dollars, export of cocoa products increased by 28.17 percent to 34,815 million dollars, and vegetable oils exports increased by 509.40 percent and amounted to 28,432 million dollars."

Emphasizing the product quality of IHBIR members, Chairman Okutur said, "The whole world is eagerly waiting for these flavors. Our members find the opportunity to show their product diversity and high value-added products in the procurement committee organizations and fairs we organize as the association. As IHBIR, we represent our country successfully by reaching all over the world with also the efforts of our successful business people"

OUR MEMBERS WILL MEET WITH COLOMBIAN IMPORTERS ON FEBRUARY 10

Underlining that they continue their 'Procurement Committee' programs despite the pandemic, and noting that they moved the meeting that could not be held in the physical environment due to travel restrictions to the digital environment, Okutur said the following:

"In the online procurement committees, our members had the opportunity to meet with the officials of the most prestigious importers through the zoom platform and signed important business agreements by promoting their products through catalogs. Our members participate in our procurement committee programs by showing a great demand. In 2021, we realized a total of 11 virtual procurement committee programs, including 3 for the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, 3 for Chile, 2 for Bahrain, and 1 for Argentina, Colombia, and Palestine. The number of programs we have organized since 2020, when the pandemic emerged, has exceeded 25. In 2022, we will continue our online procurement committee programs without interruption, and as a part of the return to normal, we will continue our face-to-face programs by hosting the world's important importers in Istanbul, as before the pandemic. As IHBIR, on Thursday, February 10, we will bring our members together with the officials of Colombia's most prestigious companies in an organization that will be held in the digital environment. During the bilateral meetings, starch, sugary products, biscuits, sweets, pastry products, flour and pastry materials, and many more product groups will be introduced."