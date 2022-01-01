Goat stuck on a rock in Serik rescued - Haberler
A pregnant goat stuck on a rock for 40 days in the Serik district of Antalya was rescued.Human Rights and Freedoms Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) teams launched work to rescue the goat stuck on the rock for about 40 days in Demirciler Neighborhood in the Sivrikaya locality.

ANTALYA (DHA) - A pregnant goat stuck on a rock for 40 days in the Serik district of Antalya was rescued.

Human Rights and Freedoms Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) teams launched work to rescue the goat stuck on the rock for about 40 days in Demirciler Neighborhood in the Sivrikaya locality. Reaching the place where the goat was, the teams pulled the goat up with 65 meters of rope. The rescued goat was handed over to its owner.

(PHOTOS)


