'Ghost cat of the forest' caracal spotted in Antalya

Demirören Haber Ajansı
One of the endangered wild cat species, caracal caracal (karakulak), known as the 'ghost cat of the forest' was spotted as a family of 3 in Antalya.

ISPARTA (DHA) - One of the endangered wild cat species, caracal caracal (karakulak), known as the 'ghost cat of the forest' was spotted as a family of 3 in Antalya.

Within the scope of the works of the 6th Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), covering the provinces of Antalya, Isparta, and Burdur, Caracal one of the endangered wild cat species living in Turkey was spotted as a family of 3 through camera traps. Images of caracals, also known as the 'ghost cat of the forest', were obtained within the borders of Antalya. The caracal family, which was spotted while drinking water from the water channel, attracted attention as they seem timid. According to the information received from the DKMP 6th Regional Directorate, it was stated that caracals, which are slender and agile cats, can be found in a wide variety of habitats. It was noted that woodlands, heaths, bushes, areas covered with stunted plants such as maquis, plains, hilly and rocky areas are the habitats of the species.

'Ormanın hayalet kedisi' ilk kez bu kadar net görüntülendi

'Ormanın hayalet kedisi' ilk kez bu kadar net görüntülendi
