Georgieva urges on climate recovery support
HABER SON DAKİKA KORONAVİRÜS MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ TÜMÜ

Georgieva urges on climate recovery support

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva commented on the statement from Global Commission on Adaptation that calls to action for a climate-resilient recovery from Covid-19 saying it "makes very clear that the benefits of actively supporting a resilient recovery...

Georgieva urges on climate recovery support
13.07.2020 08:53 | Son Güncelleme: 13.07.2020 08:57

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva commented on the statement from Global Commission on Adaptation that calls to action for a climate-resilient recovery from Covid-19 saying it "makes very clear that the benefits of actively supporting a resilient recovery far outweigh the costs of not acting."

The Global Commission on Adaptation called in its letter on world leaders to incorporate climate resilience into economic recovery packages. "World leaders should align policies with longer-term climate objectives, build global partnerships, and mobilize private sector support for improved climate resilience," the letter stated.

Earlier this week, Georgieva said that "looking ahead, policies should lay the foundation for a low-carbon, resilient recovery that would create millions of jobs while help addresses the climate crisis."

 


Kaynak: DHA

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet

Haberler

Van Gölü'nden acı haberler gelmeye devam ediyor! Ölü sayısı 26'ya çıktı 3. Sayfa
Van Gölü'nden acı haberler gelmeye devam ediyor! Ölü sayısı 26'ya çıktı
Uzman onbaşı ardında bir not bırakıp canına kıydı 3. Sayfa
Uzman onbaşı ardında bir not bırakıp canına kıydı
Alaattin Çakıcı, ünlü oyuncu ve sunucu Seren Serengil'in 30 yıllık aile dostu çıktı Magazin
Alaattin Çakıcı, ünlü oyuncu ve sunucu Seren Serengil'in 30 yıllık aile dostu çıktı
Son Dakika: Katoliklerin ruhani lideri Papa'dan Ayasofya'nın ibadete açılmasıyla ilgili ilk yorum Dünya
Son Dakika: Katoliklerin ruhani lideri Papa'dan Ayasofya'nın ibadete açılmasıyla ilgili ilk yorum
Bülent Serttaş'a hayranı sahnede 10 bin dolarlık yüzük hediye etti Magazin
Bülent Serttaş'a hayranı sahnede 10 bin dolarlık yüzük hediye etti
Davutoğlu'ndan Ayasofya yorumu: Hıristiyanın da manevi haz alabileceği şekilde mekan düzenlemesi doğru olur Politika
Davutoğlu'ndan Ayasofya yorumu: Hıristiyanın da manevi haz alabileceği şekilde mekan düzenlemesi doğru olur
Ayasofya'ya atanacak 2 imamdan biri, kamuoyunun yakından tanıdığı bir isim oldu
Ayasofya'ya atanacak 2 imamdan biri, kamuoyunun yakından tanıdığı bir isim oldu
İmamoğlu'ndan Ayasofya yorumu: Hem maddi hem manevi zenginlik katacaksa sonuna kadar arkasındayım
İmamoğlu'ndan Ayasofya yorumu: Hem maddi hem manevi zenginlik katacaksa sonuna kadar arkasındayım
Düğünde zehirli bir hayvanın soktuğu çocuk, 1 saat içinde hayatını kaybetti
Düğünde zehirli bir hayvanın soktuğu çocuk, 1 saat içinde hayatını kaybetti
Bu nasıl anne! Kızının gözü önünde başka adamla cinsel ilişkiye girdi, izlemek istemediğinde dövdü
Bu nasıl anne! Kızının gözü önünde başka adamla cinsel ilişkiye girdi, izlemek istemediğinde dövdü
Demet Akalın'ı dinlemeye giden Alişan, gelen hesap karşısında şaşkına döndü
Demet Akalın'ı dinlemeye giden Alişan, gelen hesap karşısında şaşkına döndü
Ayasofya'nın ibadete açılması sonrası Yunanistan'da Türk ürünleri için boykot çağrısı yapıldı
Ayasofya'nın ibadete açılması sonrası Yunanistan'da Türk ürünleri için boykot çağrısı yapıldı
Aylardır Dominik'te olan Survivor yarışmacıları virüsten korunmak için maske taktı! İlk tepki Cemal Can'dan geldi
Aylardır Dominik'te olan Survivor yarışmacıları virüsten korunmak için maske taktı! İlk tepki Cemal Can'dan geldi
Survivor'da büyük final öncesi adaya veda eden isim Berkan oldu
Survivor'da büyük final öncesi adaya veda eden isim Berkan oldu
Yerli otomobil ilgiyi artırdı, Alman mühendislik devi Türkiye'ye geldi!
Yerli otomobil ilgiyi artırdı, Alman mühendislik devi Türkiye'ye geldi!
Jakuzi içinde skandal sözler sarf eden AK Partili yönetici, görevinden istifa etti
Jakuzi içinde skandal sözler sarf eden AK Partili yönetici, görevinden istifa etti
Hatayspor'un şampiyonluğu kentte büyük bir coşkuyla kutlandı
Hatayspor'un şampiyonluğu kentte büyük bir coşkuyla kutlandı
Sosyal medyada gündem olan olay, okuyanın kanını dondurdu: İnternetten çocuk satıyorlar
Sosyal medyada gündem olan olay, okuyanın kanını dondurdu: İnternetten çocuk satıyorlar
5 yaşındaki oğlunu boğarak öldüren Süper Lig'in yıldızı ifadesinde çark etti: Tahliyemi istiyorum
5 yaşındaki oğlunu boğarak öldüren Süper Lig'in yıldızı ifadesinde çark etti: Tahliyemi istiyorum
Karacabey Belediyespor takım otobüsü şoförü, sokak ortasında 15 kez bıçaklanarak öldürüldü
Karacabey Belediyespor takım otobüsü şoförü, sokak ortasında 15 kez bıçaklanarak öldürüldü
Cerrahpaşa'da tedavi gören Kovid-19 hastalarının derilerinde değişim gözlemlendi
Cerrahpaşa'da tedavi gören Kovid-19 hastalarının derilerinde değişim gözlemlendi
Vatandaşa 'Terbiyesizlik yapma lan!' diye çıkışan Ilgın Kaymakamı görevinden alındı
Vatandaşa "Terbiyesizlik yapma lan!" diye çıkışan Ilgın Kaymakamı görevinden alındı
Eşi ve kayınvalidesini öldürerek kaçan zanlı ile ilgili ilginç detaylar ortaya çıktı
Eşi ve kayınvalidesini öldürerek kaçan zanlı ile ilgili ilginç detaylar ortaya çıktı
İspanyol basını, Galatasaray'ın Arda Turan ile 1+1 yıllığına anlaştığını yazdı
İspanyol basını, Galatasaray'ın Arda Turan ile 1+1 yıllığına anlaştığını yazdı
Rıdvan Dilmen'den 3 büyükler için çarpıcı itiraf: Gençlik ve Spor Bakanlığı'ndan yine yardım istemişler
Rıdvan Dilmen'den 3 büyükler için çarpıcı itiraf: Gençlik ve Spor Bakanlığı'ndan yine yardım istemişler
Üst üste 3. sezonda çalıştırdığı takımı Süper Lig'e çıkaran Mehmet Altıparmak, kırılması güç bir rekora imza attı
Üst üste 3. sezonda çalıştırdığı takımı Süper Lig'e çıkaran Mehmet Altıparmak, kırılması güç bir rekora imza attı
Mert Hakan Yandaş, F.Bahçe maçı sonrası isyan etti: İçeriden bize inanmayanlara selam olsun
Mert Hakan Yandaş, F.Bahçe maçı sonrası isyan etti: İçeriden bize inanmayanlara selam olsun
Dini nikahlı eşini ve 6 yaşındaki kızını öldürüp, intihara kalkıştı
Dini nikahlı eşini ve 6 yaşındaki kızını öldürüp, intihara kalkıştı
Antalya'da kanalda yüzenler yılanlara aldırmıyor
Antalya'da kanalda yüzenler yılanlara aldırmıyor
David Beckham'ın oğlu Brooklyn, Nicola Anne Peltz ile nişanlandı
David Beckham'ın oğlu Brooklyn, Nicola Anne Peltz ile nişanlandı
Haber Hakkımızda Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği Künye İletişim RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya
Gündem Yılmaz Tunç Murat Kurum Cahit Özkan Adil Karaismailoğlu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Sıla Alişan Ece Erken Hande Yener
Spor Falcao Gökhan Gönül Rıza Çalımbay Hikmet Karaman Malcolm Thomas
Daha Fazla Çocuk Bursa Temmuz Ayasofya
Şu an buradasınız: Georgieva urges on climate recovery support - Haber
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 13.7.2020 08:57:42. #1.14#
title