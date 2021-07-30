General Directorate of Forestry: 57 of 71 forest fires are under control

General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) announced that 57 of 71 forest fires that broke out between 28-30 July were contained.A statement was published on the OGM's Twitter account. "Our heroes took control of 57 of the 71 forest fires that broke out between 28-30 July.

General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) announced that 57 of 71 forest fires that broke out between 28-30 July were contained.

A statement was published on the OGM's Twitter account. "Our heroes took control of 57 of the 71 forest fires that broke out between 28-30 July. We continue our intervention in the 14 ongoing forest fires without hesitation" said in a statement.

(PHOTOS)

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı