Xbox Game Pass'e Mayısıs ayında Sniper Elite 5, Jurassic World Evolution 2 ve daha fazlası ekleniyor
Haberler.com - Yakupcan Aydemir - Gamegar
Mayısıs ayının sonunda Xbox'ın abonelik servis hizmeti Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı. PC, konsol ve bulut sisteme eklenecek oyunlara Sniper Elite 5, Skate, Farming Simulator 22'nin ekleneceği bildirildi.
Resmi Xbox Game Pass Twitter hesabı üzerinden abonelik sistemine eklenecek yeni oyunlar duyuruldu. Piyasaya sürülmesinin ilk gününde Game Pass'e eklenecek Sniper Elite 5, roguelike shooter Vampire Survivors ve daha fazlası Xbox Game Pass'e ekleniyor.
XBOX GAME PASS'E EKLENECEK YENİ OYUNLAR
- Her Story (PC) - 17 Mayıs
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Bulut, Konsol, PC) - 17 Mayıs
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview - Konsol and PC) - 17 Mayıs
- Skate (Bulut) - 17 Mayıs
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Bulut, Konsol, and PC) - 17 Mayıs
- Farming Simulator 22 (Bulut, Konsol, PC) – 19 Mayıs
- Vampire Survivors (PC) – 19 Mayıs
- Floppy Knights (Bulut, Konsol, PC) – 24 Mayıs
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – 24 Mayıs
- Sniper Elite 5 (Konsol, PC) – 26 Mayıs
- Cricket 22 (PC) – 27 Mayıs
- Pac-Man Museum+ (Bulut, Konsol, and PC) – 27 Mayıs
XBOX GAME PASS'TEN AYRILACAK OYUNLAR
Ayrıca Mayıs ayı sonrası Xbox Game Pass'ten ayrılacak oyunlar açıklandı.
- EA Sports NHL 20 (Konsol)
- Farming Simulator 19 (Bulut, Konsol, and PC)
- Knockout City (Konsol and PC) EA Play
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Bulut, Konsol, and PC)
- Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
- Superhot Mind Control Delete (Bulut, Konsol, and PC)
- Yes Your Grace (Bulut, Konsol, and PC)