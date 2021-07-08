Fraud Mehmet 'Tosuncuk' Aydin, imprisoned

Mehmet Aydin, known as 'Tosuncuk', the founder of Ciftlik Bank, is taken to Maltepe Prison in Istanbul after the court's arrest warrant.

Mehmet Aydin, known as 'Tosuncuk', the founder of Ciftlik Bank, is taken to Maltepe Prison in Istanbul after the court's arrest warrant.

Mehmet 'Tosuncuk' Aydin, who fled abroad after defrauding thousands of people over 'Ciftlik Bank', had surrendered to the authorities in Brazil and was brought to Turkey. After a 4-day detention period, he is taken to Maltepe Prison. Aydin was arrested on charges of 'establishing an organization for the purpose of committing a crime', 'fraud by using information systems as a tool of banks or credit institutions', and 'fraud of merchants or company managers and cooperative managers'.

(PHOTOS)

- Istanbul

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı