Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control

The forest fires in the Amanos Mountains of Hatay's Hassa district and Aydincik district of Mersin, which broke out previous days, are brought under control this morning with the intervention of the teams.

Those who saw flames rising from the Amanos Mountains in the rural area of Akbez Gazel Usagı Neighborhood, Hatay in the evening hours of the previous days, reported the situation to the authorities. Teams of Forestry Operation Directorate dispatched to the region responded to the fires at two points within a few kilometers of each other. The fire extinguishing works, which have been going on for 3 days, continue with early beam today, with an aerial intervention. Having difficulty in reaching the region where steep slopes are located, the teams have opened road with construction equipment. It is seen that the smoke in the Amanos Mountains has decreased.

EFFORTS TO EXTINGUISH FOREST FIRE IN MERSIN CONTINUES ON THE THIRD DAY

On the other hand, efforts to extinguish the forest fire, which broke out for an unknown reason on Thursday morning in the Aydincik district of Mersin, continue on the third day. After the fire broke out, the teams were sent to the region upon the notice of the citizens and responded to the fire from the land and air yesterday. Also, the additional teams from the surrounding provinces were directed to the region as it was difficult to intervene in the fire due to the strong wind.

MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY BEKIR PAKDEMIRLI: INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli made statements in Mersin and evaluated the forest fires in Aydincik district of Mersin and Hassa district of Hatay. "Our law enforcement officers continue their investigations in Hatay" said Pakdemirli regarding the cause of the fire in Hatay, noting that both fires are under control. Stating that 4 people were detained in connection with the fire in Mersin, "Approximately 1500 hectares of land have been affected by this fire. 4 people were detained on suspicion that the fire was caused by the power transmission line. Investigations continue" said Pakdemirli.

