Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control

Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The forest fires in the Amanos Mountains of Hatay's Hassa district and Aydincik district of Mersin, which broke out previous days, are brought under control this morning with the intervention of the teams.

The forest fires in the Amanos Mountains of Hatay's Hassa district and Aydincik district of Mersin, which broke out previous days, are brought under control this morning with the intervention of the teams. Stating that 4 people were detained in connection with the fire in Mersin, "Investigations continue" said Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli.

Those who saw flames rising from the Amanos Mountains in the rural area of Akbez Gazel Usagı Neighborhood, Hatay in the evening hours of the previous days, reported the situation to the authorities. Teams of Forestry Operation Directorate dispatched to the region responded to the fires at two points within a few kilometers of each other. The fire extinguishing works, which have been going on for 3 days, continue with early beam today, with an aerial intervention. Having difficulty in reaching the region where steep slopes are located, the teams have opened road with construction equipment. It is seen that the smoke in the Amanos Mountains has decreased.

EFFORTS TO EXTINGUISH FOREST FIRE IN MERSIN CONTINUES ON THE THIRD DAY

On the other hand, efforts to extinguish the forest fire, which broke out for an unknown reason on Thursday morning in the Aydincik district of Mersin, continue on the third day. After the fire broke out, the teams were sent to the region upon the notice of the citizens and responded to the fire from the land and air yesterday. Also, the additional teams from the surrounding provinces were directed to the region as it was difficult to intervene in the fire due to the strong wind.

MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY BEKIR PAKDEMIRLI: INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli made statements in Mersin and evaluated the forest fires in Aydincik district of Mersin and Hassa district of Hatay. "Our law enforcement officers continue their investigations in Hatay" said Pakdemirli regarding the cause of the fire in Hatay, noting that both fires are under control. Stating that 4 people were detained in connection with the fire in Mersin, "Approximately 1500 hectares of land have been affected by this fire. 4 people were detained on suspicion that the fire was caused by the power transmission line. Investigations continue" said Pakdemirli.

 

(PHOTOS)

 

FOOTAGE ----------------(HATAY)-Details from aerial firefighting-Details from fire trucks

(MERSIN)-Footage of the area of fire-Footage of the smoke-Footage of the helicopters-General and detail footage from the region

 


- Hatay
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Son dakika haberi: Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Pakdemirli, Mersin ve Hatay'daki orman yangınlarıyla ilgili konuştu Açıklaması
Son dakika haberi: Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Pakdemirli, Mersin ve Hatay'daki orman yangınlarıyla ilgili konuştu Açıklaması
Son dakika haberleri: Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Bekir Pakdemirli, Mersin'in Aydıncık ve Hatay'ın Hassa ilçelerinde iki gün önce çıkan orman yangınlarının kontrol altına...
Son dakika haberleri: Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Bekir Pakdemirli, Mersin'in Aydıncık ve Hatay'ın Hassa ilçelerinde iki gün önce çıkan orman yangınlarının kontrol altına...
Son dakika! Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Bekir Pakdemirli, Mersin'in Aydıncık ilçesinde iki gün önce çıkan orman yangınıyla ilgili 4 kişinin gözaltına alındığını...
Son dakika! Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Bekir Pakdemirli, Mersin'in Aydıncık ilçesinde iki gün önce çıkan orman yangınıyla ilgili 4 kişinin gözaltına alındığını...
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Hulusi Akar Devlet Bahçeli Mustafa Şentop Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Magazin Alişan Deniz Akkaya Hakan Sabancı Neslihan Atagül
Spor Fatih Terim Mehmet Topal Şaban Yılmaz Rıza Çalımbay Volkan Demirel
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 17.7.2021 16:12:26. #1.15#

title