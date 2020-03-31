Foreign trade deficit rose by 72.0 pct to $2.98 bln. Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose by 72 percent to 2 billion 981 million dollars in February on annual basis, according to the Foreign Trade Statistics data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), on Tuesday.

According to the provisional data, produced with the cooperation of the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Ministry of Trade, in February; exports were 14 billion 653 million dollars with a 2.3 percent increase and imports were 17 billion 634 million dollars with a 9.8 percent increase on annual basis.

In January-February 2020 period, exports were 29 billion 357 million dollars with a 4.1 percent increase and imports were 36 billion 841 million dollars with a 14.3 percent increase compared with January-February 2019.In the January-February period, the foreign trade deficit was 7 billion 484 million dollars with an 86.0 percent increase on an annual basis, when export coverage imports fell to 79.7 percent from 87.5 percent.In February 2020, according to economic activities, the ratios of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying in total exports were 95.0 percent, 3.2 percent, 1.2 percent, respectively.In January-February 2020 period, according to economic activities, the ratios of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying in total exports were 94.5 percent, 3.6 percent, 1.5 percent, respectively.In February 2020, according to the BEC classification, the ratios of intermediate goods, capital goods and consumption goods in total imports were 76.2 percent, 12.4 percent, 11.1 percent, respectively.In January-February 2020 period, according to the BEC classification, the ratios of intermediate goods, capital goods and consumption goods in total imports were 77.2 percent, 12.2 percent, 10.2 percent, respectively.In February 2020, the main partner country for exports was Germany with 1 billion 341 million dollars. The country was followed by Iraq with 906 million dollars, the United Kingdom with 857 million dollars, Italy with 766 million dollars and the USA with 740 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total exports was 31.5 percent in February 2020.In January-February 2020 period, the main partner country for exports was Germany with 2 billion 755 million dollars. The country was followed by the United Kingdom with 1 billion 725 million dollars, Iraq with 1 billion 722 million dollars, Italy with 1 billion 650 million dollars and the USA with 1 billion 486 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total exports was 31.8 percent in January-February 2020.In February 2020, the top country for Turkey's imports was Russia with 1 billion 714 million dollars. The country was followed by China with 1 billion 712 million dollars, Germany with 1 billion 623 million dollars, the USA with 1 billion 133 million dollars and Iraq with 750 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total imports was 39.3 percent in February 2020.

In January-February 2020 period, the top country for Turkey's imports was Russia with 3 billion 797 million dollars. The country was followed by China with 3 billion 598 million dollars, Germany with 2 billion 971 million dollars, the USA with 2 billion 356 million dollars and Iraq with 1 billion 545 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total imports was 38.7 percent in January-February 2020.

