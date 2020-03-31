Foreign trade deficit rose by 72.0 pct to $2.98 bln.
ANA SAYFA KORONAVİRÜS SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ TÜMÜ
FLASH HABER: Koronavirüs salgınında son durum ne? İşte ülke ülke tüm vakalar
Haberler ›› Güncel ›› Foreign trade deficit rose by 72.0 pct to $2.98 bln. - Haberler
Güncel

Foreign trade deficit rose by 72.0 pct to $2.98 bln.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose by 72 percent to 2 billion 981 million dollars in February on annual basis, according to the Foreign Trade Statistics data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), on Tuesday.

31.03.2020 13:48 | Son Güncelleme: 31.03.2020 13:48
Foreign trade deficit rose by 72.0 pct to $2.98 bln.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose by 72 percent to 2 billion 981 million dollars in February on annual basis, according to the Foreign Trade Statistics data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), on Tuesday.

According to the provisional data, produced with the cooperation of the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Ministry of Trade, in February; exports were 14 billion 653 million dollars with a 2.3 percent increase and imports were 17 billion 634 million dollars with a 9.8 percent increase on annual basis.

In January-February 2020 period, exports were 29 billion 357 million dollars with a 4.1 percent increase and imports were 36 billion 841 million dollars with a 14.3 percent increase compared with January-February 2019.In the January-February period, the foreign trade deficit was 7 billion 484 million dollars with an 86.0 percent increase on an annual basis, when export coverage imports fell to 79.7 percent from 87.5 percent.In February 2020, according to economic activities, the ratios of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying in total exports were 95.0 percent,  3.2 percent, 1.2 percent, respectively.In January-February 2020 period, according to economic activities, the ratios of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying in total exports were 94.5 percent,  3.6 percent, 1.5 percent, respectively.In  February 2020, according to the BEC classification, the ratios of intermediate goods, capital goods and consumption goods in total imports were 76.2 percent, 12.4 percent, 11.1 percent,  respectively.In January-February 2020 period, according to the BEC classification, the ratios of intermediate goods, capital goods and consumption goods in total imports were 77.2 percent, 12.2 percent, 10.2 percent,  respectively.In February 2020, the main partner country for exports was Germany with 1 billion 341 million dollars. The country was followed by Iraq with 906 million dollars, the United Kingdom with 857 million dollars, Italy with 766 million dollars and the USA with 740 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total exports was 31.5 percent in February 2020.In January-February 2020 period, the main partner country for exports was Germany with 2 billion 755 million dollars. The country was followed by the United Kingdom with 1 billion 725 million dollars, Iraq with 1 billion 722 million dollars, Italy with 1 billion 650 million dollars and the USA with 1 billion 486 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total exports was 31.8 percent in January-February 2020.In February 2020, the top country for Turkey's imports was Russia with 1 billion 714 million dollars. The country was followed by China with 1 billion 712  million dollars, Germany with 1 billion 623 million dollars, the USA with 1 billion 133 million dollars and Iraq with 750 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total imports was 39.3 percent in February 2020.

In January-February 2020 period, the top country for Turkey's imports was Russia with 3 billion 797 million dollars.  The country was followed by  China with 3 billion 598 million dollars,  Germany with 2 billion 971 million dollars, the USA with 2 billion 356 million dollars and Iraq with 1 billion 545 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total imports was 38.7 percent in January-February 2020.


Kaynak: DHA

Paylaş
Google'da Takip Et Facebook'ta Paylaş! Twitter'da Paylaş! Whatsapp'da Paylaş! Instagram Sayfası

Güncel Manşet

Haberler

İran'da yeni doğan bebeğin koronavirüs test sonucu pozitif çıktı Haberler
İran'da yeni doğan bebeğin koronavirüs test sonucu pozitif çıktı
Karantinadan kaçıp evine giden hasta, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti Haberler
Karantinadan kaçıp evine giden hasta, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti
İstanbul'da bir hemşire, erkek olduğu için otobüsü ücretsiz kullanamadı Haberler
İstanbul'da bir hemşire, erkek olduğu için otobüsü ücretsiz kullanamadı
Avustralya'da 4 bebekte daha koronavirüs tespit edildi Haberler
Avustralya'da 4 bebekte daha koronavirüs tespit edildi
İstanbul giriş ve çıkışında kilometrelik koronavirüs kuyruğu! Haberler
İstanbul giriş ve çıkışında kilometrelik koronavirüs kuyruğu!
İBB'nin başlattığı gıda yardımı kampanyasının fiyatı büyük tepki çekti Haberler
İBB'nin başlattığı gıda yardımı kampanyasının fiyatı büyük tepki çekti
Bilim Kurulu üyesi Prof. Dr. İlhami Çelik: Koronavirüs hava yolu ile bulaşmıyor
Bilim Kurulu üyesi Prof. Dr. İlhami Çelik: Koronavirüs hava yolu ile bulaşmıyor
Sır cinayet, fidye mektubundaki 'amca' detayıyla aydınlatıldı
Sır cinayet, fidye mektubundaki "amca" detayıyla aydınlatıldı
KYK yurdundaki öğrenci, karantina günlerini anlattı: Odanın kapısını açınca gözlerimize inanamadık
KYK yurdundaki öğrenci, karantina günlerini anlattı: Odanın kapısını açınca gözlerimize inanamadık
Trump, Rusya'nın gönderdiği bir uçak dolusu malzemeyi 'harika' olarak yorumladı
Trump, Rusya'nın gönderdiği bir uçak dolusu malzemeyi 'harika' olarak yorumladı
Mustafa Ceceli, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın başlattığı kampanyaya 50 bin TL bağışlayarak destek oldu
Mustafa Ceceli, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın başlattığı kampanyaya 50 bin TL bağışlayarak destek oldu
Son dakika: Merkez Bankası, virüsün etkilerine karşı 5 maddelik yeni tedbir paketi açıkladı
Son dakika: Merkez Bankası, virüsün etkilerine karşı 5 maddelik yeni tedbir paketi açıkladı
Koronavirüsün tedavisi Türkiye'de başlıyor: İyileşmiş hastalardan alınan kan örnekleri kullanılacak
Koronavirüsün tedavisi Türkiye'de başlıyor: İyileşmiş hastalardan alınan kan örnekleri kullanılacak
Çocuk İşgücü Araştırması, Türkiye'de 5-17 yaş grubunda çalışan çocuk sayısının 720 bin olduğunu gösterdi
Çocuk İşgücü Araştırması, Türkiye'de 5-17 yaş grubunda çalışan çocuk sayısının 720 bin olduğunu gösterdi
Türk şirketin geliştirdiği dezenfeksiyon sistemi, koronavirüsün kıyafetlerden temizlenmesini sağlıyor
Türk şirketin geliştirdiği dezenfeksiyon sistemi, koronavirüsün kıyafetlerden temizlenmesini sağlıyor
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın başlattığı kampanyaya destek yağdı! İşte yapılan bağış miktarları
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın başlattığı kampanyaya destek yağdı! İşte yapılan bağış miktarları
Meral Akşener, 6 aylık emekli maaşını İstanbul ve Ankara'da büyükşehir belediyelerinin kampanyalarına bağışladı
Meral Akşener, 6 aylık emekli maaşını İstanbul ve Ankara'da büyükşehir belediyelerinin kampanyalarına bağışladı
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Yatak kapasitemiz yeni açılan hastanelerle 5 bin 452 arttı
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Yatak kapasitemiz yeni açılan hastanelerle 5 bin 452 arttı
MSB: Barış Pınarı bölgesinde 9 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi
MSB: Barış Pınarı bölgesinde 9 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi
Sokağa çıkma yasağı ilan edilince yüz binlerce işçinin köyüne dönmek için yürümeye başlaması, Hindistan'daki acı tabloyu ortaya çıkardı
Sokağa çıkma yasağı ilan edilince yüz binlerce işçinin köyüne dönmek için yürümeye başlaması, Hindistan'daki acı...
Son Dakika: 62 kamu kurum ve kuruluşuna 6 bin 219 ilave atama gerçekleştirilecek
Son Dakika: 62 kamu kurum ve kuruluşuna 6 bin 219 ilave atama gerçekleştirilecek
Moskova'da koronavirüs hastanesinde solunum cihazına bağlı hastaların yüzde 40'ı 40 yaşın altında
Moskova'da koronavirüs hastanesinde solunum cihazına bağlı hastaların yüzde 40'ı 40 yaşın altında
Trabzon Çarşıbaşı Belediye Başkanı'nın şoföründe koronavirüs tespit edildi
Trabzon Çarşıbaşı Belediye Başkanı'nın şoföründe koronavirüs tespit edildi
Dünya Sağlık Örgütü'nden tedirgin eden uyarı: Virüs tekrar karşımıza çıkabilir
Dünya Sağlık Örgütü'nden tedirgin eden uyarı: Virüs tekrar karşımıza çıkabilir
'Evde kal' çağrılarına rağmen Bursa'da vatandaşlar dışarıya akın etti
'Evde kal' çağrılarına rağmen Bursa'da vatandaşlar dışarıya akın etti
Orta yaşlıların koronavirüsten etkilenme oranında artış gözlendi
Orta yaşlıların koronavirüsten etkilenme oranında artış gözlendi
Dermatoloji uzmanı uyardı: Eller yıkanırken takılar da çıkarılmalı
Dermatoloji uzmanı uyardı: Eller yıkanırken takılar da çıkarılmalı
Virüsle mücadelede canlarını hiçe sayan doktorlardan 12 hayat kurtaran tavsiye
Virüsle mücadelede canlarını hiçe sayan doktorlardan 12 hayat kurtaran tavsiye
Türk-İş'ten işçiler için hayati öneme sahip çağrı: İşten çıkarmalar yasaklanmalı
Türk-İş'ten işçiler için hayati öneme sahip çağrı: İşten çıkarmalar yasaklanmalı
Sokaktaki vatandaşa koronavirüs tedbirlerini anlatan polis, evden çıkamayan yaşlılara ise oyun hediye etti
Sokaktaki vatandaşa koronavirüs tedbirlerini anlatan polis, evden çıkamayan yaşlılara ise oyun hediye etti
Haber Hakkımızda Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği Künye İletişim RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya
Politika Cahit Özkan Ziya Selçuk Abdülhamit Gül Mustafa Şentop Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Magazin Hadise Dilek Yaman Defne Samyeli Chloe Loughnan
Spor Tamer Tuna Fatih Terim Lionel Messi Rüştü Reçber Sergen Yalçın
Daha Fazla Milli Futbolcu Türk Lirası Fatih Terim
Şu an buradasınız: Foreign trade deficit rose by 72.0 pct to $2.98 bln. - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 31.3.2020 13:51:05. #1.15#
title