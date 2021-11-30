Flights are suspended due to heavy storm at Istanbul Airport

İSTANBUL (DHA) - Due to the heavy storm in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines (THY) stopped ticket and baggage transactions on domestic flights arriving in Istanbul.

"The strong wind in Istanbul continues to negatively affect our operations. All our teams are working hard for the safe and comfortable travel of our guests. You can find out the status of your trip through our call center or our website" said THY Press Counselor Yahya Ustun in a statement regarding the issue on his official Twitter account.

