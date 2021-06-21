Firefighters rescued the wild goat while struggling in the dam lake
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Firefighters rescued the wild goat while struggling in the dam lake

Firefighters rescued the wild goat while struggling in the dam lake
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

Fire department rescued wild goat while struggling in the dam lake on the way back after completing the training exercise. Fire fighters caught the goat in time before it drowned.

Fire department rescued wild goat while struggling in the dam lake on the way back after completing the training exercise. Fire fighters caught the goat in time before it drowned.

Underwater Search and Rescue Team of Kahramanmaras Metropolitan Municipality Fire Brigade Department conducted a training exercise in Menzelet Dam. After completing the training, on the way back the team noticed that there were wild goats in the dam lake in Ali Kayası locality. The rescue team got close to the exhausted goat while struggling in the water. The diver team left the wild goat to the shore of the dam by their boat, then the goat ran and disappeared into the forest.

FOOTAGE:

The goat in the water

Teams getting close to the goatTaking the goat into the boat

Leaving the goat on the shore

(PHOTOS)


Firefighters rescued the wild goat while struggling in the dam lake
Firefighters rescued the wild goat while struggling in the dam lake
Firefighters rescued the wild goat while struggling in the dam lake

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika İlham Aliyev Meral Akşener Süleyman Soylu Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Hadise Bergen Seda Sayan Merve Dizdar
Spor Ali Koç Aytaç Kara Şenol Güneş Taylan Antalyalı Christian Eriksen
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Firefighters rescued the wild goat while struggling in the dam lake - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 21.6.2021 12:36:08. #1.16#

title