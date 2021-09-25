Finnish tourist committed suicide by jumping off a bridge in Antalya City

ANTALYA (DHA) - Finnish tourist Mattias Nissinen (37), jumped to death from the 6-meter-high tramway bridge at ANTALYA Airport.

The incident occurred at Antalya Airport last night. Finnish citizen Mattias Nissinen, who came to Antalya for a holiday, jumped to death from the bridge where the tram stop is located after leaving the terminal building. Nissinen was seriously injured, and taken to a private hospital. Despite all the interventions, Nissinen could not be saved. While the investigation into Mattias Nissinen's death was started, his dead body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute morgue for autopsy.

