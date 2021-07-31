Fainted German citizen rescued by forest worker in Manavgat wildfire

An elderly German citizen has rescued by a forest worker in the middle of the wildfire that destroyed thousands of hectares in Antalya's Manavgat district.

An elderly German citizen has rescued by a forest worker in the middle of the wildfire that destroyed thousands of hectares in Antalya's Manavgat district. Ali Karaoglan, a forest worker of the General Directorate of Forestry, who was carrying supplies to the region, rushed to the aid of the German citizen, whose name could not be learned and who fainted in the wildfire in the Yenikoy neighborhood.

Forest worker Ali Karaoglan (44), who spotted the unconscious German citizen on the side of the road, did the first aid and gave ayran against being poisoned by smoke. The resident German citizen was seen leaving his villa without his shoes, with burn marks on his hands and head.

Karaoglan said that the elderly German had come to the side of the road by crawling from his burning house and they entered the German man's house and checked if there was anyone else.

FOOTAGE:

----------------

scenes of fainted German on the side of the road

scenes of German while drinking ayran

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı