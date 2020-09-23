Europe up in premarket amid vaccine hopes Major European stock market indexes jumped in premarket on Wednesday after positive news on the coronavirus vaccine.

Major European stock market indexes jumped in premarket on Wednesday after positive news on the coronavirus vaccine.

During the annual United Nations General Assembly session a day earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing is prepared to give out its vaccines as a global public good while Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted his country would not distribute a vaccine to the public that isn't safe and reliable.

Meanwhile, investors awaited an array of economic data from the European Union.Germany's DAX rose 0.95 percent at 7: 24 am CET and the FTSE 100 in London jumped 1.15 percent at 7: 25 am CET. France's CAC 40 gained 0.67 percent at 7: 18 am CET.The euro lost 0.20 percent against the dollar to change hands for 1.16848 at 7: 28 am CET, reaching two-month lows. The pound was 0.08 percent in the red compared to the greenback as it traded for 1.27224 at 7: 29 am CET.

