Efforts to contain 14 fires in 5 provinces continue in Turkey

General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) announced that 160 of the 174 forest fires in 39 provinces were under control, and the efforts to extinguish 14 fires in 5 provinces continue.

It was reported that 174 forest fires broke out in 39 provinces between 28 July and 04 August in the written statement made by OGM. Marking that 160 of these fires were under control, "Efforts to contain 14 fires in 5 provinces continue. In addition, our teams responded to 98 rural fires. As of now, a total of 16 water-dropping aircraft, 9 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), a total of 51 helicopters, 1 unmanned helicopter, 850 water tender and water tankers, 150 construction equipment, and approximately 5250 personnel are working in the fight against ongoing fires" said in the statement.


