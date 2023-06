Alcohol-fueled argument leads to Ugandan woman being rescued from window in Istanbul

A woman from Uganda, Safina N., got into an argument with her drinking partner, Servet K., in Istanbul's Gaziosmanpaşa district. The Ugandan woman climbed out of Servet K.'s window and started shouting for help. The incident was captured on a mobile phone camera as firefighters rescued Safina N. with a ladder. Servet K. was taken into custody with a gun.