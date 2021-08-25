Disastrous motorcycle accident on cam
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Disastrous motorcycle accident on cam

Disastrous motorcycle accident on cam
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

In SARIYER district of Istanbul City, the motorcycle, which was thrown by the effect of the collision, skidded and stopped by hitting another parked car.

In SARIYER district of Istanbul City, the motorcycle, which was thrown by the effect of the collision, skidded and stopped by hitting another parked car. In the catastrophic accident, the motorcycle driver crashed into the pavement after being dragged about fifty meters on the road, was on the security camera.

Medical teams took the injured motorcycle driver Mehmet A. to Sarıyer Hamidiye Etfal Training and Research Hospital after their first response.


Disastrous motorcycle accident on cam
Disastrous motorcycle accident on cam

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

İBB'DEN ŞİLE'DE KAÇAK SU DOLUM YAPAN FİRMANIN HAMİDİYE'YE SU TEDARİK ETTİĞİ İDDİASINA İLİŞKİN AÇIKLAMA
İBB'DEN ŞİLE'DE KAÇAK SU DOLUM YAPAN FİRMANIN HAMİDİYE'YE SU TEDARİK ETTİĞİ İDDİASINA İLİŞKİN AÇIKLAMA
Şile'de mevzuata aykırı faaliyet gösterdiği tespit edilen su dolum tesisi mühürlendi
Şile'de mevzuata aykırı faaliyet gösterdiği tespit edilen su dolum tesisi mühürlendi
Fatma Yasak'ı kaçıran Alper Tasalı, tepkilerin ardından tutuklandı
Fatma Yasak'ı kaçıran Alper Tasalı, tepkilerin ardından tutuklandı
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Joe Biden Hamid Karzai Devlet Bahçeli Mustafa Şentop Jens Stoltenberg
Magazin Sibel Can Deniz Akkaya Merve Boluğur Kaan Yıldırım
Spor Arda Güler Ozan Tufan Fatih Terim Sadık Çiftpınar Muhammed Gümüşkaya
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Disastrous motorcycle accident on cam - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 25.8.2021 13:02:14. #1.16#

title