DHA filmed the Risk Analysis Unit who intercepted 7,302 foreign terrorists in 5 years

17.12.2019 17:11 | Son Güncelleme: 17.12.2019 17:11

filmed the 'Risk Analysis Unit' in Istanbul Airport who are carrying out the most effective work in the prevention of foreign terrorists crossing into Syria over Turkey. Teams of Risk Analysis Unit capture terrorists from different countries of the world to join terrorist organizations DAESH and YPG/PYD-PKK. Process of the teams of the Risk Analysis Unit of the General Directorate of Security of Turkey, has filmed by DHA. The pursuit, started with the visual screening by counterterrorism police, continues with the interrogation of the suspect in the interview room and completed with the passport examination. The suspect is sent back to own country after being identified as a foreign terrorist. The judicial process begins if the person is determined as a wanted terrorist. There has been 7,123 terrorists from or related to terror organizations such as DAESH, PKK/ KCK, Al Qaeda, Al Nusra are not allowed to enter Turkey and 179 terrorists were deported since 2014 according to data from Counter-Terrorism And Operations Department. Those who were intercepted at airports and their motive were to cross over to the conflict zones through Turkey. The Risk Analysis Unit intercepted a total of 7,302 terrorists in 5 years period.

THE PURSUIT STARTS WITH EYE CONTACT OF COUNTERTERRORISM POLICE AMONG PASSENGERS

The foreign terrorist policy consists of 3 stages. First stage starts with continuous eye tracking. The teams of Risk Analysis Unit are wandering in disguise among the passengers of the airplanes coming from the countries where clustering of terrorist organizations is intense. Specialized teams approach the suspicious passenger who fits the profile of foreign terrorists and introduce himself. Counterterrorism police have a brief conversation with the person who they consider suspicious. Initial determination process of counterterrorism police starts. The suspect reveals himself or herself with many physical tells such as; dilated pupils, look away oftenly, a trill in voice, talking loud, rub his or her hands while talking, search for exits. If counterterrorism police thinks suspect is a foreign terrorist in initial assessment then they are taken to the interview rooms.

CROSS CHECKED QUESTIONS IN INTERVIEW ROOMS

The second stage continues with expert counterterrorism police, who receives special training of risk analysis, interviewing suspects in the interview room. The Risk Analysis Unit team asks to suspect a series of questions such as who they are, where they are from, where they are travelling to, occupation, marital status. The suspect unravels with some specific questions that are not explained for security reasons. Same question is repeatedly asked with the technique of cross checked questions. It is decided whether the suspect is a foreign terrorist after the interview.

EVEN BONE STRUCTURE MATCH IS APPLIED WITH PASSPORT SCAN

In the third stage, the examination of whether the passport is fake or not is done with technological devices. The Risk Analysis Unit examines down to the last details in passports scanned by ultraviolet rays. Bone structure measurement is also matched with the photograph on the passport to see if the person in question is the same person. Foreign terrorists caught by the three-stage process are sent back to their countries. On the other hand, the judicial process starts for the terrorists who have the search/ arrest warrant order against them.

TERRORISTS PRINTED A BOOKLET TO AVOID THE RISK ANALYSIS UNIT: HEGIRA HANDBOOK

The Risk Analysis Unit has captured thousands of foreign terrorists and forced the DAESH to change recruiting methods. DAESH developed a guide book to avoid the Risk Analysis Unit for sympathizers who will cross over to Syria, called 'Hijrah to The Islamic State'. In the handbook, it is revealed that the terrorist organization conveys detailed information to the sympathizers which ways and methods they should prefer, what they should have in their journey. Foreign male terrorists were instructed to cut their beards, to wear earrings, to dress as westerners, for female terrorists, to uncover their head, to wear skirt and blouse dressing, so they won't be looking suspicious. Foreign terrorists are urged to visit different Europe countries then re-route to Turkey so they can hide their departed country.

Kaynak: DHA