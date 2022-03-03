Data center industry meets at Data Center World London

London Data Center World, the largest fair of the data center industry, opened its doors. The most advanced technology products and services of the industry are exhibited at the fair, where data center professionals who shape the future of the digital industry meet.

The world's leading manufacturers and suppliers will meet at this fair. Exagate, which produces products related to environmental monitoring, power distribution units, and energy systems, also participated.

London Data Center World Fair, where the best of the data center industry meets and the future of the industry is discussed, will be open to all participants during 2-3 March.