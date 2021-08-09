Damage caused by wildfire in Bodrum and Milas were viewed from the air
The damaged forest areas caused by wildfire in Bodrum and Milas districts of MUGLA were viewed from the air with a drone. The wildfire, which broke out on July 31 in the rural Beyciler District of Milas, spread to the Mazi and Gokpinar neighborhoods of Bodrum.
The damaged forest areas caused by wildfire in Bodrum and Milas districts of MUGLA were viewed from the air with a drone. The wildfire, which broke out on July 31 in the rural Beyciler District of Milas, spread to the Mazi and Gokpinar neighborhoods of Bodrum. Thousands of hectares were damaged and burnt land were viewed from the air with a drone.
Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı