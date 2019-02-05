Commodıty – Oil Prices Rose On Venezuelan Sanctions And Supply Cuts

– Oil prices rose on OPEC led supply cut and U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil.

Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.37 percent to 54.76 dollars and Brent fell by 0.37 percent to 62.72 dollars.

Gold prices near one week low as risk appetite of investors incease.

- silver rose by 0.21 percent and priced 18.82 dollars,

- gold fell by 0.02 percent and priced 1,319.1 dollars,

- copper rose by 0.55 percent and priced 2.81 dollars,

- platinum rose by 0.24 percent and priced 824.8 dollars,

- palladium rose by 0.16 percent and priced 1,332.5 dollars. - Istanbul

Kaynak: DHA