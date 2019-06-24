COMMODITY – Oil prices rose on the announcement of new sanctions against Iran

– Oil prices continued to increase after rising over 5.0 percent last week as tensions remain high between US and Iran, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo anoounced more sanctions on Iran.

Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.7 percent to 57.83 dollars and Brent rose by 0.41 percent to 65.47 dollars.

Gold prices hover near a six-year high touched in the previous session, as dovish signals from major central banks and heightened tensions between US and Iran boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

- silver rose by 0.39 percent and priced 15.35 dollars,

gold rose by 0.58 percent and priced 1,408.3 dollars,

copper fell by 0.02 percent and priced 2.704 dollars,

platinum rose by 0.18 percent and priced 812.5 dollars,

palladium rose by 0.43 percent and priced 1,506 dollars.

Kaynak: DHA

- Istanbul