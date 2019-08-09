COMMODITY – Oil prices rose on supply cut expectations

09.08.2019 17:50

–Crude prices rose over 2.0 percent on hopes OPEC and other major producers will implement more output cuts despite the International Energy Agency (IEA) saying it expects global demand to slow down this and next year.

Following the recent news, WTI rose by 3.71 percent to 54.49 dollars and Brent rose by 2.68 percent to 58.92 dollars.

Gold prices stable over 1,500 dollars on trade tensions.

silver fell by 0.26 percent and priced 16.98 dollars,

gold fell by 0.23 percent and priced 1,513 dollars,

copper rose by 0.81 percent and priced 2.5865 dollars,

platinum fell by 0.18 percent and priced 865.9 dollars,

palladium fell by 0.66 percent and priced 1,422.8 dollars.

Kaynak: DHA

- Istanbul