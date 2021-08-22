Commemorative dive in the 100th anniversary of Sakarya Battle Victory
Members of the Respect to the Deep Diving Group, due to the 100th anniversary of the SAKARYA Battle Victory, made a memory dive in the water source of the Sakarya River in Eskisehir's Cifteler district.

Members of the Respect to the Deep Diving Group, due to the 100th anniversary of the SAKARYA Battle Victory, made a memory dive in the water source of the Sakarya River in Eskisehir's Cifteler district.

The members of the Respect for the Deep Diving Group, which set out from Istanbul, first visited Anitkabir and the First Assembly in Ankara, within the framework of the event they organized for the 100th anniversary of the Sakarya Battle Victory, which was the turning point of the War of Independence.Afterward, the group visited Alagoz Headquarters Museum, Duatepe Monument, Mangal Mountain, and Turbetepe in Polatli and Haymana districts, and made a memory dive in the source of Sakarya River, known as Sakaryabasi in Cifteler district of Eskisehir. The diver team held a banner that reads as "There is no line defense, there is surface defense. That surface is the whole country", the famous "e from Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during the War of Independence.


