11.11.2019 22:51 | Son Güncelleme: 11.11.2019 22:56

NOVEMBER 11: Various shots from the Arc de Triomphe before the ceremony commemorating the 101st anniversary of the 11 November 1918 Armistice marking the end of World War I in Paris, France on November 11, 2019.ı .

Kaynak: AA

Haber Videosu: Commemorations 11 November 1918 Armistice, ending World War