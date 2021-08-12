Coast Guard: 53 citizens were evacuated to the safe zone
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Coast Guard: 53 citizens were evacuated to the safe zone

Coast Guard: 53 citizens were evacuated to the safe zone
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

Coast Guard Command stated that the evacuation of a total of 53 citizens, 46 in Ayancik, Sinop and 7 in Inebolu, Kastamonu was safely carried out by land crews.The Coast Guard Command made a statement about the flood disaster after heavy rain in Sinop, Kastamonu, and Bartin.

Coast Guard Command stated that the evacuation of a total of 53 citizens, 46 in Ayancik, Sinop and 7 in Inebolu, Kastamonu was safely carried out by land crews.

The Coast Guard Command made a statement about the flood disaster after heavy rain in Sinop, Kastamonu, and Bartin. "Evacuation activities started in Sinop, Kastamonu, and Bartin provinces are continuing. 3 Coast Guard helicopters and land rescue teams were assigned to ensure the transfer of our citizens, who were stranded as a result of the flood disaster in the provinces of Sinop, Kastamonu, and Bartin on 11 August 2021, to safe areas" said Turkish Interior Ministry in a statement.

HELICOPTER RESCUE MOMENTS PUBLISHEDOn the other hand, images of a helicopter affiliated with the Coast Guard Command, rescuing the citizens trapped on the roof were published on the website. In the published footage, it was seen that the citizens whose houses were flooded got to the roof and were rescued by helicopters.Footage: Published images of people being rescued

(PHOTOS)


Coast Guard: 53 citizens were evacuated to the safe zone
Coast Guard: 53 citizens were evacuated to the safe zone

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

AFAD: Sel nedeniyle Kastamonu'da 4 vatandaşımız hayatını kaybetmiştir. Bartın'da kaybolan 1 kişiyi arama çalışmaları devam etmektedir.
AFAD: Sel nedeniyle Kastamonu'da 4 vatandaşımız hayatını kaybetmiştir. Bartın'da kaybolan 1 kişiyi arama çalışmaları devam etmektedir.
İçişleri Bakanlığı: Kastamonu, Bartın ve Sinop'ta güvenli bölgeler terk edilmemeli
İçişleri Bakanlığı: Kastamonu, Bartın ve Sinop'ta güvenli bölgeler terk edilmemeli
Son Dakika: İçişleri Bakanlığı'ndan selin vurduğu 3 ile uyarı: Güvenli bölgeleri terk etmeyin
Son Dakika: İçişleri Bakanlığı'ndan selin vurduğu 3 ile uyarı: Güvenli bölgeleri terk etmeyin
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Murat Kurum Mustafa Demir Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu Adil Karaismailoğlu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Kibariye Müge Anlı Mustafa Sandal Murat Dalkılıç
Spor Caner Erkin Abdullah Avcı Ahmet Ağaoğlu Busenaz Sürmeneli Hatice Kübra İlgün
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Coast Guard: 53 citizens were evacuated to the safe zone - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 12.8.2021 15:46:26. #1.15#

title