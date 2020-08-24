CBRT-Traditional repo auctions to continue when necessary
A repo auction of 10 billion liras has been conducted via the traditional auction method, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said, adding that in the upcoming period, traditional repo auctions may continue on the days deemed necessary, in a press release on Monday.

24.08.2020 11:50 | Son Güncelleme: 24.08.2020 11:54

A repo auction of 10 billion liras has been conducted via the traditional auction method, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said, adding that in the upcoming period, traditional repo auctions may continue on the days deemed necessary, in a press release on Monday.

"In the framework of the tightening steps taken under liquidity management, a repo auction of TRY 10 billion has been conducted via the traditional auction method. The maturity of this repo auction has been determined as 23 September 2020" read the press release and went on as follows:

"In the upcoming period, traditional repo auctions may continue on the days deemed necessary, and details regarding auctions will be published through market data distribution systems."Moreover, due to the increased share of traditional repo auctions within the scope of the liquidity management, on the days deemed necessary, the amount of funding provided by the CBRT through Borsa Istanbul repo markets may be reduced."

 


